Art exhibition at three galleries is described as 'a real coup' for Louth

An art event that has been described as “a real coup” for Louth takes place in the town during October.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Louth Welcomes The Lincolnshire Artists’ Society’ kicks off this coming Saturday (October 4) and runs until the end of the month (Friday, October 31).

It is an exhibition of work by members of the renowned society at three different venues in Louth – the Riverhead Theatre Gallery on Victoria Road, the Spout Yard Gallery at Spout Yard Park and the Hammond House Gallery on Aswell Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is described as “a creative collaboration” between the artists and the gallery owners, and “a unique opportunity to share members’ work across the town”.

The gallery at the Riverhead Theatre is one of three in Louth that will be hosting the exhibition. It will also be the venue for the official launch this coming Saturday.

Geoff Stone, manager of the Riverhead Theatre Gallery, said: “This is a real coup to host the Lincolnshire Artists’ Society outside Lincoln because their exhibitions are traditionally Lincoln-based.

“There will be an official reception (by invitation) at the Riverhead Theatre on Saturday, October 4 from 12.30 pm to 2 pm to launch the event.

"The event, which is also being supported by the Zero Degrees Louth Arts Festival, will be officially opened by the Mayor of Louth, Coun Darren Hobson, and a number of local, district and county representatives will be in attendance on Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year represents the 120th anniversary of the artists’ society, which aims to “promote among members the highest standards of achievement in the arts, promote awareness of their work and enable them to exhibit and sell their works”.

A spokesperson said: “What better way to begin our celebrations with this warm welcome and unique opportunity in Louth?

"The three galleries will be opening their doors and displaying work solely by the society’s members.

"Visitors will be able to see more than 90 pieces of work by 39 artists. Entry to all galleries is free, as is a printed guide to help visitors navigate the exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are car parks close to the galleries, which are all within walking distance of each other. But it is worth noting that the Riverhead Gallery has ample free parking and would make a good starting point for visitors.”

The three galleries will be open on the Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays of each week from 10 am to 3 pm. They will also be open on Sunday, October 12 and Sunday, October 26.