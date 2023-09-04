Register
Big screen comes to Broadbent

Wickenby’s Broadbent Theatre is looking to the big screen for a new venture this week.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:19 BST
The Broadbent Theatre is taking on a big screen project. Image: Dianne TuckettThe Broadbent Theatre is taking on a big screen project. Image: Dianne Tuckett
The Broadbent Theatre is taking on a big screen project. Image: Dianne Tuckett

Lindsey Rural Players, which runs the theatre, has invested in a state-of-the-art projector and four-metre screen to allow for cinema-style screenings.

Committee member James Hewson said: "We decided an investment should be made on behalf of and to benefit the rural community and we are pleased to say we can now offer a cinematic experience.

"We are also delighted to say we are currently one of the Tesco Community Grants at the Market Rasen store, so customers can vote for our project there too to receive some funding and help us to bring cinema and screenings of West End theatre productions.”

The first screening takes place this Wednesday, September 6, and will be the NT Live production of Fleabag.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets cost £15 online HERE or on the door.

