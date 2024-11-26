Book into wonderland as curtain goes up on Sleaford Little Theatre's latest show

Sleaford Little Theatre presents Alice in Wonderland.

Step into the timeless world of Lewis Carroll’s ‘Wonderland’ at Sleaford Playhouse in a new adaptation of Alice’s adventures by Kei Bailey.

You can now buy your tickets for Sleaford Little Theatre’s Alice in Wonderland, which will be running from Wednesday (November 27) to Saturday December 7.

Alice in Wonderland is the group’s big family production for this year’s festive run-up, and will be on at The Playhouse for 10 performances.

Join Alice on a journey down the rabbit hole, meeting the topsy-turvy inhabitants of Wonderland.

Find the Mad Hatter in the woods for a never-ending tea party.

Laugh along with the argumentative Tweedledum and Tweedledee.

And listen in to the Cheshire Cat as the White Rabbit dashes by.

Help all of your Wonderland friends as they appear and disappear in the auditorium and we all attempt to understand the un-understandable, enjoy some nonsensical poetry and, above all, avoid the Queen of Heart’s fiery temper! Please remember that this is a theatrical production of the classic children's book, not a pantomime. There won’t be any dames or singalongs or ‘he’s-behind-yous.’ You can buy your tickets, priced £9-11, at the box office at Dee’s Gifts on the Riverside, or via The Playhouse website: