Boston youth theatre group to stage West End musical, with autistic-friendly performance included in the run

Cast members of the Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat show.

Centre Stage Theatre Academy will perform the popular West End musical at Haven High Academy, in Marian Road, on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and 22.

The first show (11am on the Saturday) is an autistic-friendly show.

Rachel Calvert, academy principal, said: “We will be having lower lighting, quieter sound, little to no microphones, and the doors will be left open. I’ve also appealed to anyone for any further requests that will help make the experience more enjoyable.

"This is the first time we've done anything like this - I don’t think one has been done in Boston before, not as a live show at least.”

The production features students from Nancy Byrne Theatre Arts theatre school in Horncastle and pupils from St Mary's CofE Primary School in Swineshead.

Tickets are available at https://www.centrestage-theatreacademy.co.uk and priced from £9.

Rachel had hoped to include a sign language interpreter in the run, but was unable to source one. Anyone able to offer this kind of support to the centre (even if it is only on future productions) is asked to get in touch on [email protected]