Christmas capers for Sleaford Little Theatre

Sleaford Little Theatre will be putting on its festive production from the start of next month, Santa Claus & the Great Christmas Caper.

Sleaford Little Theatre in rehearsals for Santa Claus & the Great Christmas Caper.

The show at Sleaford Playhouse will run from December 1 to 10 and this time includes a ‘relaxed performance on Sunday December 4 starting at 1.30pm.

A relaxed performance is intended to be sensitive to and accepting of audience members (and their families/carers) who may benefit from a more relaxed environment, including (but not limited to) neurodivergent individuals, parents with very young children on their first trip to the theatre, and anyone with sensory, communication or learning difficulties.

Small changes to the sound levels, lighting and no pyrotechnics or strobe lighting are used. The performance is a less formal, more supportive atmosphere to reduce anxiety levels. Auditorium doors are left open to allow customers to move around during the show.

Santa Claus & the Great Christmas Caper in rehearsals. Photo: Craig Pakes

Advertisement

In the show, Casey hates their surname, and doesn’t even like Christmas – all the singing and silliness.

Casey likes reading science books and nature rambles and sensible stuff like that. So, when an elf appears in the school library looking for help to save their boss, Santa, it soon becomes clear it isn’t a dream, and Casey finds themself on an adventure of a lifetime involving a corporate American who wants to take over Christmas, a mad genetic scientist, a petulant talking penguin, unicorns, dinosaurs and of course, Santa Claus.