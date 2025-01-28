Cultural differences overcome in moving piece of theatre at Caistor Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The topical, but controversial, topic of immigration is embraced in the latest play to be staged at Caistor Town Hall.

‘Pepper And Honey’, which hits the stage this Friday (January 31, 7.30 pm), is a moving piece of theatre that explores the universal themes of love, loss, culture, heritage and new beginnings.

Migrant Ana, a young Croatian woman, has settled in the UK and is focusing on life in a new land. But she is haunted by the voice of her grandma, back in Croatia, yearning for her to return home.

As grandma bakes her traditional Croatian pepper biscuits (a custom believed to bring back a loved one), will this be enough for her to be reunited with her grand-daughter?

Written by a Croatian playwright, Kristina Gavran, and performed by a Croatian actor, ‘Pepper And Honey’ is a subtle and timely one-woman play about the journey of change and cultural differences.

Ana tries not to feel like a foreigner in her adopted country but faces a conflict between upholding the traditions of the ‘old country’ and engaging with those of the new.

It is a heartwarming story and a poignant reminder that we have far more in common with each other than that which divides us.

The play has also won rich acclaim from critics after being performed in other parts of the country.

Caistor Town Hall, the venue for Friday's heartwarming play.

One critic described it as “beautifully written”, while another wrote: “There was not a dry eye in in the house by the end.”

The audience at Caistor on Friday will be invited to take part in the show by tasting and smelling food and drinks, as well as helping with the baking of real Croatian pepper biscuits, shared at the end.

Tickets priced £12 (concessions £10) are available by calling 07743 190335 or Caistor post office on 01472 851201. The High Street venue’s bar will be open from 7 pm.

