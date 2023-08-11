​Curtain Up at Broadbent from tonight

Based on the author’s (Peter Quilter) earlier creation Respecting Your Piers, Curtain Up! is the story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan to bring it back to life again.
They try various fundraising schemes, but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world famous star who agrees to appear for no fee.
Of course, however, their plans go awry and it’s a race to keep their audience from guessing the truth of the matter.
Directed by Gail Dennis, it runs at the Wickenby theatre over two weekends – opening tonight, Friday August 11, with other performances on Saturday August 12, then Friday August 18 and Saturday August 19, all strating at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £12 and £11 from the box office on 0300 400 0101 or via the website: broadbenttheatre.org/
This Lindsey Rural Players production of “Curtain Up!” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.
www.concordtheatricals.co.uk