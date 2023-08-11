​Curtain Up at Broadbent from tonight

An all-female play promises to have the audience chuckling throughout when it comes to the stage of The Broadbent Theatre at Wickenby this month.

In rehearsal for Curtain Up at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby. Image: James Hewson

Based on the author’s (Peter Quilter) earlier creation Respecting Your Piers, Curtain Up! is the story of five women who inherit equal shares in a dilapidated theatre and plan to bring it back to life again.

They try various fundraising schemes, but their most ambitious is to hold a concert featuring local talent and a world famous star who agrees to appear for no fee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, however, their plans go awry and it’s a race to keep their audience from guessing the truth of the matter.

Directed by Gail Dennis, it runs at the Wickenby theatre over two weekends – opening tonight, Friday August 11, with other performances on Saturday August 12, then Friday August 18 and Saturday August 19, all strating at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12 and £11 from the box office on 0300 400 0101 or via the website: broadbenttheatre.org/

This Lindsey Rural Players production of “Curtain Up!” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.