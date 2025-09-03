Curtain up on a packed month at the Playhouse

During this month the theatre team of volunteers will also hope to begin their programme of film showings on their new cinema screen.

On Friday September 12, the stage transforms into the sound of 1960’s Detroit with Made in Motor-City, a high-energy Motown tribute that will have audiences dancing in their seats. Featuring hits from The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and more, it’s a one-night celebration of an era-defining sound.

Classic comedy takes centre stage from Thursday September 18 to Saturday September 20 with Oscar Wilde’s sparkling The Importance of Being Earnest, an intriguing production featuring London based actors as well as performers from the local area. This stylish 1920s-set adaptation brings wit, romance, and cucumber sandwiches galore to The Playhouse stage.

The month rounds off on Saturday September 27 with something truly unique: Confessions of a Teletubby, an evening with Nikky Smedley, the original Laa-Laa from the hit children’s series Teletubbies. Expect hilarious and heart-warming stories from inside the iconic yellow costume, plus a candid look at the phenomenon that took the world by storm.

Life on the set of Teletubbies might not have been quite as you imagined. With two consecutive years of sell-out shows at Edinburgh Fringe, Confessions of a Teletubby lifts the lid on what went on behind the scenes of one of the most globally successful TV shows ever.

The Playhouse audience will hear how Nicky got the job by dressing as a bistro table, what it was really like inside those large Tubby suits, how the NooNoo really worked, and why children loved the show so much.

Confessions of a Teletubby is loosely based on her best-selling book Over the Hills and Far Away - My Life as a Teletubby. Live in person, she’ll be giving us intel that has been kept under wraps for almost 30 years. She’ll bring frank, hilarious and sometimes tragic stories of the human experience within a truly surreal world, and also give the audience a chance to ask her anything they’d like to know about Teletubbies.

There are even more great shows planned for October, and then in December it’ll be time for Sleaford Little Theatre to return to pantoland with Mother Goose, rehearsals for which are already underway.

For more information about the upcoming events at Sleaford Playhouse, and to reserve your seats, visit: sleafordplayhouse.co.uk/tickets or drop in to their box office at Dee’s Gifts on the Riverside.

1 . Made in Motor-City1.jpeg Made in Motor City. Photo: ugc

2 . ImportanceEarnest-POSTER.jpg The Importance of Being Earnest. Photo: enelson944