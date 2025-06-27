Detective spoof will slay you

STOP!... You’re Killing Me! is coming to Sleaford Playhouse. Photo: Hambledon Productions

Hambledon Productions are bringing their detective spoof, STOP!... You’re Killing Me, to Sleaford Playhouse.

The Lincolnshire-based professional theatre company was established in 2007 by brother and sister team John and Rachael Hewer and specialises in classic comedy and new writing.

They work closely with the creative arts industry on a national scale and encourage the emerging talent from the county.

Written by John Hewer and directed by Rachael Hewer, meet Sam Sloan, Private Detective, as he tackles his most dangerous, most compelling, most gag-packed case yet.

“Things had been pretty quiet at the office of my agency. Ever since my partner had lost his sense of hearing, that is…”

New York, 1938. America is in the grip of The Great Depression, so they say they’ve added some jokes to help things along.

Max Summers, a local horse-bookie, has disappeared. His femme fatale sister, Rowetta, wants to uncover the truth, and calls on our intrepid hero to solve the mystery.

Join Sloan, Rowetta, his assistant Frank and a plethora of gloriously clichéd characters, red herrings and running horses in this hilarious show of witty gags, broad slapstick and delightful puns.

The show starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, July 3.

Tickets are £12 - £14. To book go to: https://sleafordplayhouse.co.uk/tickets/2025/stop-youre-killing-me