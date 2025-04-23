Diamond anniversary celebrations for Sleaford’s drama group

Sand Castles by Bob Larbey will be performed by Sleaford Little Theatre.

Exciting times are coming up, as this May will mark 75 years since the very first play put on by the town’s long-standing drama group, Sleaford Little Theatre.

Head into the cloakroom at The Playhouse theatre in Westgate and among the vintage posters on display you'll find one for Blithe Spirit which opened on May 18, 1950 and ran for three nights.

For May 2025, there will be more blithe spirits among the society as they bring their first offering to The Playhouse stage this year in the light-hearted comedy Sand Castles., from May 21-24.

Set in a seaside resort, Sand Castles follows the issues raised when the area around the beach huts is invaded by beach-goers from ‘down there’.

The upending of years of tradition make for this comic trip to the seaside.

We all like to be beside the seaside, and an Englishman’s home is his sand castle.

Buckets and spades at the ready in Bob 'The Good Life' Larbey's Sand Castles.

Tickets are available from the box office at Dee's Gifts on Riverside Precinct, or via the website: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sleafordplayhouse.

Also coming up on May 31 is a concert by Sleaford-based folk duo Winter Wilson, touring their eleventh and latest album - Home.

Known as “one of the hardest-working duos on the UK folk scene” according to Mike Harding, Sleaford's own Winter Wilson have entranced audiences worldwide since becoming full-time musicians in 2012.

In recent years they have completed multiple tours of Australia, New Zealand and Canada, as well as the UK and Europe.

Kip Winter is on vocals, flute, piano accordion and guitar, joined by Dave Wilson on vocals, guitar and banjo. Dave is now widely recognised as one of the UK’s very best contemporary folk and blues songwriters, with his songs sung in folk clubs the world over.

As ever, in Home there are songs of love, loss and social comment, but the tone is ultimately uplifting. And also as ever, there are the harmonies and musicianship that the couple’s many fans have come to love. In live performance Kip and Dave present their music with passion, punctuated between the songs with natural humour. Nothing is off limits – they are a couple in life as well as on stage, and it shows.

Tickets are £12 from the theatre box office and website as above.