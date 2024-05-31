Elvis is in the building for Heckington Players' bakery themed radio play
Village drama group, Heckington Players are putting on a radio play this week called Aunty Elvis and the Bakery Heist, written by Barry Wood.
The comedy is being performed by players on Thursday and Friday June 6 and 7 at 7.30pm at Great Hale Village Hall.
Tickets at £5 are available via https://heckingtonplayers.co.uk/
Heckington woman Kelly Anderson will be making her directorial debut with Heckington Players for the show.