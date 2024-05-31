Elvis is in the building for Heckington Players' bakery themed radio play

Published 31st May 2024
Aunty Elvis and the Bakery Heist by Heckington Players.
Village drama group, Heckington Players are putting on a radio play this week called Aunty Elvis and the Bakery Heist, written by Barry Wood.

The comedy is being performed by players on Thursday and Friday June 6 and 7 at 7.30pm at Great Hale Village Hall.

Tickets at £5 are available via https://heckingtonplayers.co.uk/

Heckington woman Kelly Anderson will be making her directorial debut with Heckington Players for the show.

