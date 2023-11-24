Feeling 'board'? There's still time to catch Boston Playgoers' Cluedo-inspired production

There is still time to catch Boston Playgoers’ latest production, CLUE on stage, before it closes tomorrow Saturday (November 25).

Boston Playgoers in rehearsal for their latest production, which opened at Blackfriars Theatre this week.

The run of shows at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Spain Lane, began on Wednesday.

CLUE on stage is based on the 1985 film Clue, which itself is based on the classic board game Cluedo (taking its name from the North American name for the game).

The show is billed as a ‘hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery’.

Another scene from the CLUE on stage rehearsals.

Speaking ahead of the run, director Laura Griffin said: “Bringing this comedic rollercoaster to the stage has been a lot of fun to bring to life (or death?) for the creative team behind Boston Playgoers’ 2023 production The 39 Steps. I really enjoyed assistant directing on The 39 Steps earlier this year, and taking on Clue was the next step up to challenge my directing skills and creative vision onstage.“The script really crackles with the wit we all love from the film, as well as lots of suspense and intrigue. The cast have been absolutely fantastic to work with, and the characters have shone so brightly throughout the rehearsals – even at our most recent run-throughs, I’m still laughing!”

Laura joined Boston Playgoers at the start of 2023. Her intention was to ‘gradually ease herself into the society’, but says this ‘didn’t go quite to plan’ and has so far been a producer, director, stage manager, playwright, and ‘tea wrangler’.

“I have loved every minute of it, and would encourage anyone who is interested in treading the boards, producing a play, or helping backstage to come and join the society,” she said. “It is a very welcoming group filled with incredibly talented people and has really become a creative home for me – and if I can do it, anyone can!”

She continued: “I’d like to thank our audience members for supporting local theatre, as the after-effects of the pandemic are still being felt across the world of British theatre – British theatre, both professional and community, would not survive without you. I’d also like to thank the cast, production team, and backstage crew for being so fun and supportive during the whole adventure that was Clue – it's been an honour to bring this cult classic to the stage at Blackfriars with you all.”

Tickets are still available for this evening’s and tomorrow’s shows.