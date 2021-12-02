Horncastle Theatre Company's 2021 panto Little Red Riding Hood. EMN-211118-144342001

Tickets are now on sale from today (Wednesday) for Horncastle Theatre Company’s family-friendly, fun-filled show.

The company, is excited to be welcoming audiences back in January for their annual pantomime, Little Red Riding Hood, and tickets are now available to buy online and at its new box office located at the Lincolnshire Co-op Travel shop in Bridge Street, cash payments only.