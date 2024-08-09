Great British sitcom on stage at Louth

Last of the Summer Wine at Louth Playgoers Theatre

A nostalgic journey awaits as Louth Riverhead Theatre invites you to step back in time with the charming and humorous stage adaptation of a beloved British sitcom.

Last of the Summer Wine runs from September 10 to 14 treating audiences to a delightful portrayal of Yorkshire's most endearing trio and their light-hearted misadventures.

Directed by Ashley Wright, with assistance from Gary Starkie, this production

captures the essence of the original show, which holds the distinction of being the

longest-running sitcom in the world, airing from 1973 to 2010 with an impressive 295 episodes.

Set in the picturesque West Yorkshire village of Holmfirth, the story revolves around three elderly friends – Foggy, Clegg and Compo – whose youthful spirits lead them into all sorts of mischievous escapades. In this stage adaptation, based on Roy Clarke's novel The Moonbather, the familiar faces of Foggy, the strait-laced war veteran; Clegg, the easy-going everyman; and Compo, the mischievous rogue, return to navigate yet another peculiar adventure.

The trio finds themselves entangled in the uproar caused by a near-naked man

causing a stir in town. Adding to the chaos are new characters, including Constance, Nora Batty's niece, and Gifford, Foggy's long-standing rival and the self-appointed special constable determined to catch the mysterious flasher.

Expect a healthy dose of laughter, nostalgia and Yorkshire wit, as the ensemble cast brings these timeless characters to life on stage. With its rich blend of humour and heart, Last of the Summer Wine offers a poignant reflection on friendship and aging, all while keeping the audience in stitches.

For full details and tickets, which are priced at £12 – £10.50 for TheatreCard holders and £6 for under 18s – visit www.louthriverheadtheatre.com . Alternatively, call the Box Office on 01507 600350 (open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 1pm).