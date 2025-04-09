Gripping new play explores wartime Atlantic convoys

Mettle - the new play coming to Caistor Town Hall on Friday.

A gripping new play is coming to Caistor Town Hall this week, exploring war, bravery and personal legacy through true untold wartime stories.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This moving and humorous odyssey is set in November 1942, as Gordon Collett, a 19-year-old from Sheffield, volunteers for the Royal Navy serving on the HMS Vanessa, which is detached from escorting a convoy and faces devastating attacks from a ‘wolfpack’ of German U-boats over four days, resulting in the heaviest loss of ships from any trans-Atlantic convoy that winter.

‘Mettle’ is written and performed by Nicholas Collett and directed by Gavin Robertson and highlights the courage of those who braved the perils of the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving and often humorous, the play spans from 1930s Sheffield through the outbreak of war, U-boat attacks and treacherous weather, to the relative calm of West Africa and even a Glenn Miller concert.

Supported by the Daparian Foundation, Mettle draws on Nicholas' conversations with his father - stories revealed only during his parents' golden wedding anniversary and his service records. Nicholas charts his father's progress as a young man in one of the most dangerous theatres of war, contrasting it with their personal relationship.

The play starts at 7.30pm on Friday April 11. There is a licensed bar from 6.45pm.

Tickets are £12, £10 for over 65s. Book on 07743 190335, or from Caistor Post Office on 01472 851075.