Hair-raising adventure tour comes to Rasen

Quantum Theatre will be treating audiences to one of Beatrix Potter’s best-loved stories, The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny.

West Lindsey’s Trinity Arts Centre’s new project ‘Trinity on Tour’ aims to bring accessible theatre and entertainment to more people across the district.

For the premier show, they have teamed up with Quantum Theatre to treat audiences to The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny.

The outdoor theatre extravaganza will be hopping along to Market Rasen’s Mill Road Park on on Tuesday, August 23.

Outdoor theatre fun comes to Market Rasen

Coun John McNeill, who represents the Market Rasen ward, is delighted to welcome the Tail of Peter Rabbit to the town.

He said: “This is really exciting news for Market Rasen and for those who live in the local area.

"The Trinity Arts Centre’s new venture ‘Trinity on Tour’ is an excellent example of how we can bring arts, theatre and music to communities right across the district.

"So why not come along to support the family-fun event, so things like this can continue to happen around the district.”

The performance will start at 2pm.

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre Manager, added: ““I am excited to launch our new venture Trinity On Tour.

“It allows us to work in different spaces, reach a bigger audience and take arts,

theatre and music direct to where our communities are in West Lindsey.

"It will also enable us to make our programme more exciting and diverse.

“I am thrilled to be teaming up with Quantum Theatre, who have a strong reputation nationally having toured theatres and arts centres, National Trust and English Heritage venues, parks, gardens and schools for more than three decades.

"They promise to bring lots of energy and fun to the show this summer. We really look forward to seeing you there.”

Tickets for the show cost £15 each for standard, £10 for concession or £46 for a family ticket (max 4 people).

Quantum Theatre’s artistic director, Michael Whitmore, said: “Don’t burrow at home, get your tickets booked, picnic packed and blankets brushed off.