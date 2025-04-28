Horncastle theatre youngsters get ready for 'Wind In The Willows' musical

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rehearsals are racing ahead for a production of ‘Wind In The Willows’ by the youngest members of Horncastle Theatre Company.

Jon Ratty, Mole, Badger and the infamous Mr Toad on their adventures in this delightful musical version of Kenneth Grahame’s classic story.

Fast-paced fun and full of toe-tapping tunes, the production is from the company’s Young Stagers group and is being billed as “a fantastic family show not to be missed”.

‘Wind In The Willows’ will be performed by the youngsters, aged seven and upwards, at The Lion Theatre in Horncastle over three nights, on Thursday, May 15, Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, starting at 7.30 pm (doors open at 7 pm).

A scene from 'Wind In The Willows', the upcoming production by the Young Stagers of Horncastle Theatre Company.

Tickets are £8 (concessions £7) and can be bought from the box office at Kennedy’s shop in Horncastle or by visiting horncastletheatre.co.uk/book-tickets/

The Young Stagers group aims to provide a total theatrical experience for the children of Horncastle and surrounding areas.

It offers a full and practical programme of theatrical workshops on a weekly basis to explore ideas and themes, create characters and establish good teamwork in a fun, secure environment.

The group stages a full-length production each year and also regularly takes part in community events.

Young Stagers meet at The Lion Theatre on Saturday mornings from 10.30 to 12 midday, and weekly subscriptions are £1.

Sessions are generally in line with school-term dates. There is a waiting list to join the group, but the company welcomes enquiries and encourages prospective members to pay a visit to get a taste of how Young Stagers operates.

For further information, contact Sheena Liversidge via the company’s website, using the online form