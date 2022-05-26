I Spy....... an absurdist comedy on tour

I Spy Brian

A sample of the play won the 2020 Scratch Night event held in collaboration between Hambledon Productions and Louth Riverhead Theatre.

It is at the Riverhead Theatre the play will begin its run, from June 9 to 11, before heading out to tour Grimsby, Fulstow, Wickenby, Sutton-on-Sea and Skegness.

Meet Wendy, a humble bin collector living in any normal mid-terrace in any normal suburb of any normal town.

She has eyes for her neighbour Brian, but who actually is he?

He goes out at all hours, lives alone and is always immaculately turned out. When she stumbles upon an intriguing letter, which further fogs his character, Wendy inadvertently takes centre-stage in an adventure of mistaken identity, a disputable inheritance and murder.

John Hewer, co-founder of Hambledon Productions, who runs the yearly Scriptwriting Workshop held at LRT and is co-directing this latest production, said: “It’s wonderful that the Riverhead Theatre, the Louth Playgoers Society and the local theatre scene continue to embrace the notion of new writing, particularly these projects by local playwrights.

“The writing workshop is enjoying its tenth year this summer, and I SPY BRIAN is a surreal, absurdist farce, quite unlike anything created by the previous writers over the years.”

For the first time, the show has been specifically written and designed to embark on a rural tour following the premier at LRT in June.

John continued: “The cost of fuel, in particular, in such a big, scattered county, is a big hit on people’s pockets, so this is a new way for us to bring live entertainment into smaller, different communities.

"For more information on the play visit This light-hearted, broad comedy sits well with Hambledon’s previous tours and is, we feel, exactly what the public wants. Even needs.”

Visit www.hambledonproductions.com/ispybrian or Facebook: www.facebook.com/HambledonProductions

Tour details and where to get your tickets:

Thursday June 9 – Saturday June 11

Louth Riverhead Theatre – 01507 600350 or www.louthriverheadtheatre.com

Thursday June 16

Fulstow Village Hall – 01472 870935 or www.hambledonproductions.com

Friday June 17

Grimsby Central Hall – 01472 355025 or www.centralhallgrimsby.org/event/i-spy-brian/

Saturday June 18

Broadbent Theatre Wickenby – 01673 885500 or www.broadbenttheatre.org

Thursday June 23

Sutton on Sea Meridale Centre – 01507 441481 or www.hambledonproductions.com

Friday June 24

Skegness Neverland Theatre – 01754 879262 or www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk