Junior actors in Sleaford prepare for latest productions

The Forest of Forgotten Whispers is a play written by one of the Academy teachers, Maria Bates.

It's an eco-conscious tale about a fantasy forest in peril. This will be performed by the junior members of the Academy (SLTA Stars Group).

For the senior members (NT Connections Group), they're performing Fresh Air, and the exciting thing about this one is that it has been picked to be a part of the National Theatre's Connections programme, a prestigious nationwide youth theatre festival that showcases young talent.

They will also be taking the play to the grand stage of the Nottingham Playhouse with the chance, if they should progress, to perform at the National Theatre Festival in London.

Joanna Moules and Maria Bates, the Academy teachers, said: “Through this initiative, our young actors have been given an astonishing opportunity to engage with new writing, stretch their creative boundaries, and experience the thrill of performing a professionally commissioned script."

The young actors are currently in the final stages of rehearsals.

The Forest of Forgotten Whispers is performed on April 4, 5 and 6. For tickets go to: https://sleafordplayhouse.co.uk/tickets/2025/forest-forgotten-whispers. Fresh Air is performed on April 3, 5 and 6. For tickets go to: https://sleafordplayhouse.co.uk/tickets/2025/fresh-air