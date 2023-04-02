Last of the Summer Wine returns to the stage at Trusthorpe

​The world’s longest-running TV sitcom will be brought to life in Trusthorpe Village Hall next week.

STARS presents Last of the Summer Wine

Foggy, Clegg and Compo are reunited for one last adventure as STARS (Sutton & Tennyson Amateur Repertory Society) perform a special stage adaptation of Last of the Summer Wine.

Foggy has designs on winning the affections of Constance, Nora Batty’s niece and the long-suffering fiancée of the hapless Gifford Bewmont.

With the help of Clegg, Foggy invites the ladies around for an evening’s entertainment, but the duo are unaware that a mysterious flasher is stalking the local community.

Gifford has pledged to apprehend the flasher and has mounted all-night patrols in the village.

While awaiting the arrival of the ladies, Foggy is dismayed when Compo turns up unannounced and who proceeds to wreak havoc on Foggy’s careful preparations as Gifford’s efforts to capture the flasher lead to mistaken identities and even more chaos.

Performances are nightly, at 7.30pm, from Wednesday April 12 to Friday April 14.

There is also a 2pm show on Saturday April 15.