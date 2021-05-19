Lincoln theatre re-opens with Strictly performance

Ray Quinn EMN-211005-094425001

The theatre will be staging a socially-distanced production, Strictly Cabaret X, with a star-studded cast between this Friday, May 21, and Saturday June 19.

Theatres across the country were instructed to close their doors on March 16, 2020, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Theatre Royal Lincoln has not re-opened its doors since then, but under the current Government roadmap is now able to open for socially distanced performances.

Kristina Rihanoff EMN-211005-094413001

Keen to offer audiences a chance to experience some theatre escapism once again, thanks to funding received from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, and administered by Arts Council England, the theatre has been given the opportunity to produce a brand-new, socially-distanced, in-house production, Strictly Cabaret X.

The show will feature iconic songs, fabulous dance routines and a bespoke set.

There will be five performances in total spread out across the late dates of May and June.

The production stars X Factor’s Ray Quinn, as the lead male singer and also feature six professional ballroom dancers, including national champions, led by Strictly Come Dancing star Kristina Rihanoff.

Joining these stars of stage and screen will be Zoe Hanna May and Lucy Kane, as singers.

Both appeared separately on ITV’s The Voice (2017), securing places on Sir Tom Jones’s team.

Zoe also starred as Maid Marian in the New Theatre Royal’s 2019 Christmas Pantomime Robin Hood.

Lucy, a singer-songwriter, has been recording music for the last seven years and is the daughter of TV presenter Linda Lusardi and actor Samuel Kane.

Strictly Cabaret X is produced and directed by the theatre’s Artistic Director Natalie Hayes-Cowley, choreographed by Kristina Rihanoff, with musical direction from Joel Burgess.

Natalie said: “This is an incredibly ambitious production for us due to the pandemic. However, we are thrilled to have an opportunity to produce a new genre of show to welcome audiences back to the theatre, giving our patrons an evening of the glitz and glamour of cabaret.”

Show dates are May 21, May 28, June 11 and June 18, which are all Fridays, and Saturday, June 19.

Performances start at 8pm, with tickets £30.

Drinks must be ordered online before the date of the event.