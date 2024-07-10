Lincolnshire performing arts school set to stage much-loved musical

Centre Stage Theatre Academy, of Boston, is set to stage Les Misérables in the town this weekend.

​A performing arts school in Boston is set to stage a much-loved musical.

​Centre Stage Theatre Academy will present Les Misérables at Haven High Academy, in Boston, on Saturday and Sunday (July 13 and 14).

Academy principal Rachel Calvert said: “Centre Stage Theatre Academy began back in 2015. We are a small, all-round performing arts school that has classes in ballet, tap, modern, contemporary, acro/aerial, musical theatre, and acting, as well as private singing lessons.

“We take students from three years up for most classes. We're very proud to have a 100 per cent exam pass rate in all areas and have had students go on to prestigious musical theatre schools in London and careers within the industry.”

A scene from rehearsals.

The Les Misérables show will feature aspiring stage talent from Boston and Sleaford, but also students from Nancy Byrne Theatre Arts, in Horncastle, Priory City of Lincoln Academy, in Lincoln, and the Priory Pembroke Academy, in Cherry Willingham.

Rachel added: “Les Misérables is my favourite musical and I'm very excited to be able to produce and direct it. We have been working very hard on it and have an incredibly talented cast of students performing both on the stage and in the choir.”