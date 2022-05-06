Louth swamped for musical

Louth Playgoers present Shrek the Musical

This year, it is the stage version of the all time favourite family hit ‘SHREK’.

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…" and thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

Throw in a short tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and more than a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero.

Luckily, there's one on hand...and his name is Shrek.

Co-Director Jamie Harris said: "We believe we are the first amateur company in Lincolnshire to stage this production so it's a real first for both our regular audiences and of course all the new audiences we hope to see at our 12 shows this month.

"It's such a fantastic show to work on and with new and engaging songs along with the story we all know and love we can guarantee a truly fun night of theatrical delight."

The production runs from Tuesday May 10 to Saturday May 21 at 7.30pm (no performances Sunday May 15 or Monday 16) and there are also matinee performances at 2.30pm on both Saturdays.

The matinees have already sold out, but the theatre box office has a reserve list for those shows.

There are still just some seats available for all other performances.

Jamie added: "With a cast of 35 performers, a live orchestra of eight musicians and a hard working and dedicated backstage crew, this really will be a show not to miss.

"And we have also double cast the lead roles who are doing six shows each, so why not come and see the show twice to compare.

“See you all in the swamp!”