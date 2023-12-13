Magical Horncastle panto promises to be a 'crowd pleaser'

​To mark 40 years of pantomime fun and frolicks in Horncastle, this year’s seasonal offering promises to be a real crowd pleaser.

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk (Almost!) at Horncastle Theatre.

​Horncastle Theatre Company’s 2024 pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk (Almost!), will come to the stage on Thursday January 25, and the cast and crew are deep into preparation making this year’s offering as memorable as possible.

In a twist on the popular tale, the show sees Jack’s cow stolen by pirates, and on his quest to get her back, meets famous faces including Dick Whittington who has lost his cat, Prince Charming, Goldilocks, and familiar faces from past shows including the hilarious comedy duo Bob and Job from Little Red Riding Hood.

Director Isabel Forrester said: “We’ve got such a fantastic cast this year and we’ve got new faces and well-known panto actors, and all the bells and whistles to make this a memorable show.”

Rehearsals underway for Jack and the Beanstalk (Almost!) at Horncastle Theatre.

In a twist on typical pantomime tropes, Isabel said that there is no love story, but this is a tale of friendship and teamwork and everyone coming together to help each other and ensure a happy ending.

"There’s plenty of local references to places and businesses that people will recognise, as well as lots of special effects and crowd-pleasing songs for people to join in, and we’re very excited to bring the show to life,” Isabel added.