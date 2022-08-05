Mystery Plays are out on tour

Lincoln Mystery Plays 2022 Photo: ©Phil Crow 2022

That’s the scene being played out by the cast of the Lincoln Mystery Plays as they come together for the first time in six years and in the wake of the pandemic separation.

Refreshed and revived specifically for 2022, with the concept of community and story-telling very much at its heart, the ancient tradition of performing the historic Mystery Plays outdoors was successfully completed at Lincoln Cathedral last week.

This week, for the first time ever, they have come into new communities as they tour churches, including Horncastle, Louth and – tonight and tomorrow – Gainsborough.

The Mystery Plays are a playful exploration of the miracles and mysteries of Bible episodes, which originated as a Medieval form of community-theatre drawing together the people of the town and the tradesmen connected with the guilds – or the masteries.

Much as their predecessors did over the centuries, this company of community actors and skilled craftspeople focus on telling the stories with playful humour and poignant sincerity.

The plays will be at All Saints Church, Gainsborough tonight Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.