Nativity tradition lives on

Every four years, the local churches and community come together to perform a spectacular outdoor Nativity Mime in the Market Place.

Hundreds of people are expected to flock to the Market Place on Monday December 16 at 6.30pm to see the free, 35-minute performance.

The Mime uses the unique setting of the auction shed for the stable, ideally placed alongside the Aston Arms inn where Mary and Joseph find there is no room for them.

“We really do hope people find time and space to come along to this highlight of the Christmas season”, said director Mike Eckersley.

Local businesses including Rase Veterinary Centre and Walking with Alpacas have arranged for straw bales for the set and real sheep and a donkey for this free authentic production. Seating will be available for over 120 and there will be plenty of standing room too.

It culminates in a tableau of the costumed cast of angels, shepherds and wise men around Mary, Joseph and the manger. Herod will be there too, a part acted by Coun Stephen Bunney. But Esme the donkey may well be the star of the show.

Donations are invited for the Alzheimer’s Society and Market Rasen Youth Club. The Salvation Army will serve refreshments afterwards at their John Street building.

