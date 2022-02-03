Opera is back to delight audiences at three Lincolnshire venues

Madama Butterfly – the perfect tragic opera

Almost exactly two years ago, the Russian State Opera was presenting the premiere of Aida across the country.

Shortly after starting the tour at the end of February 2020, it came to an abrupt end due to the pandemic.

Fast forward to today, and all three parties are still recovering from the effects of the corona pandemic, as especially the arts sector was affected the most.

Now, opera producer Amande Concerts has decided to move on past the pandemic and get on the road again, with the tour visiting venues in Lincoln, Grimsby and Scunthorpe.

Alexej Ignatow, producer of Russian State Opera, said: “It is of no surprise that we were hit hard during the last two years.

“Together with the local theatres, we now hope that the worst is behind us and we slowly can return to normality.

“We are excited to be back in the theatre and also hope that the local audiences will come in numbers to support us and this amazing classical art.

“Maybe, who knows, but the pandemic will serve as a restart to the opera genre - Opera needs you!”

Puccini’s Madama Butterfly is described as the perfect tragic opera.

This tale of the doomed love of an American naval lieutenant and his young Japanese bride inspired Puccini to write some of his most sublime and beautiful music.

Alexej said: “If you’ve never tried opera before, you will love this full orchestra experience with fantastic colourful costumes, exquisite singing and the wonderful tunes that the audience will still be humming on their way home, making this a must-see opera production for everyone.”

Its mix of fierce passion, gorgeous melodies, nail-biting dramatic confrontations and musical wit has found favour all over the world, almost since its first performance in 1875.

Alexej said: “The rich and colourful vigour of the gypsies’ scenes will have you on the edge of your seat, and the vibrancy, enthusiasm and intensity of the performance will reverberate long after the final curtain.

“This truly powerful uniquely thrilling experience should be experienced by all.”

Madama Butterfly will be performed at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Thursday, February 24 and at Lincoln New Theatre Royal on Saturday, March 19.

Carmen will be at Grimsby Auditorium on Friday, February 25.

