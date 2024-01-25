Panto fun starts this week at Wickenby

The cast of Cinderella are waiting to entertain you. Image: Dianne Tuckett

Featuring a lost shoe, a pumpkin and some disagreeable damsels, it can only mean one thing – this year, it is Cinderella.

Cast members were out and about in Market Rasen at the weekend meeting and greeting potential audience members ahead of the three-weekend run, which begins this Friday (January 26).

The traditional tale of love conquering all has been given the customary Broadbent spin in this version written Nigel Holmes and directed by Kerry James. Prepare to be charmed by the beautiful Cinderella, to cheer on the loveable McButtons and to “boo” the ugly sisters – Prosecco and Cava.

This classic tale is filled with love, laughter and songs, which are recognisable to both young and old. This panto is an all singing, all dancing, all surprising, all entertaining cracker of a show, appealing to all ages from three to 93 …… and beyond.

Tickets have been selling fast with all the matinee shows now sold out. However, there is still the opportunity to get a ticket for the evening performances at 7.30pm, with doors open from 7pm.