Panto stars are revealed for Lincoln theatre seasonal show

Jake Quickenden will play the baddie

Due to the pandemic, pantomimes up and down the country were unable to go ahead in 2020, but Lincoln’s longest running traditional pantomime is back this Christmas, with its largest ever cast for Beauty & the Beast.

Jake Quickenden– who appeared twice on the X-Factor, was runner up in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here (2014), and the winner of Dancing On Ice (2018)– will star as baddie Flash Hugo.

He will be joined by CBBC’s ‘Yonko’, Chris Johnson, as Belle’s father, Professor Ivar Brainstorm.

A New Theatre Royal favourite, Chris has appeared in every Christmas and Easter pantomime at the theatre since Cinderella in 2016.

Also returning by popular demand is Zoe Hanna May, who will play the role of Belle.

Another familiar face taking to the stage is Christian Lee, as Marcel Allumette – the quirky candelabra.

An award-wining comedian, actor, and magician, Christian reached the live finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2016,

Beauty & the Beast will run from Tuesday, December 7 2021 to Sunday, January 9 2022.

Tickets can be booked by calling the Box Office on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk, where there is also full details of performance times.