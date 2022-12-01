Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Panto time at Caistor

It is time to break out the colourful costumes and corny Christmas references as pantomime returns to the Caistor stage – oh yes it does!

By Dianne Tuckett
4 hours ago
It's panto time! Oh yes it is
It's panto time! Oh yes it is

This year, CATS ( Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society) will be presenting the traditional rags to riches story of Aladdin in a production fit for all the family to enjoy.

Performances will take place in Caistor Town Hall on Thursday December 1, Friday, December 2 and Saturday December 3, starting at 7.30pm.

There will also be a Saturday matinee show at 2pm.

Most Popular

Tickets cost £7 and £6 (concessions) and are available from Caistor Post Office or by calling 01472 851212.

Refreshments and sweets will be on sale at each performance. There will also be a licensed bar on Friday and Saturday evening.

CATS has been bringing entertainment to the town for three decades and their achievements were recently celebrated with an exhibition in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

Cats