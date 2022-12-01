Panto time at Caistor

This year, CATS ( Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society) will be presenting the traditional rags to riches story of Aladdin in a production fit for all the family to enjoy.
Performances will take place in Caistor Town Hall on Thursday December 1, Friday, December 2 and Saturday December 3, starting at 7.30pm.
There will also be a Saturday matinee show at 2pm.
Tickets cost £7 and £6 (concessions) and are available from Caistor Post Office or by calling 01472 851212.
Refreshments and sweets will be on sale at each performance. There will also be a licensed bar on Friday and Saturday evening.
CATS has been bringing entertainment to the town for three decades and their achievements were recently celebrated with an exhibition in Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.