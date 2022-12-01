Panto time at Caistor

It is time to break out the colourful costumes and corny Christmas references as pantomime returns to the Caistor stage – oh yes it does!

It's panto time! Oh yes it is

This year, CATS ( Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society) will be presenting the traditional rags to riches story of Aladdin in a production fit for all the family to enjoy.

Performances will take place in Caistor Town Hall on Thursday December 1, Friday, December 2 and Saturday December 3, starting at 7.30pm.

There will also be a Saturday matinee show at 2pm.

Tickets cost £7 and £6 (concessions) and are available from Caistor Post Office or by calling 01472 851212.

Refreshments and sweets will be on sale at each performance. There will also be a licensed bar on Friday and Saturday evening.