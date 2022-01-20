No Caption ABCDE EMN-220113-094115001

This year’s pantomime, written by Isabel Forrester and co-directed by Gail Hinkins, is a cheeky twist on the traditional story of Little Red Riding hood, with plenty of jokes, songs and slapstick comedy, featuring Chris Liversidge as the Dame, Jon Cooke as the villain Wolfgang, and Rachel Yates as ‘Red’.

To ensure the safety of their patrons and cast, Horncastle Theatre Company has made every effort to reassure audiences that the theatre will be thoroughly cleaned between performances.

It has been politely requested by the Company that audience members take a lateral flow test before coming to see a performance.

Audiences are also encouraged to pay by card where possible, arrive at the theatre in plenty of time and wear masks throughout the performances.

Tickets are still available online by visiting the website: www.horncastletheatre.co.uk or via the box office located at the Lincolnshire Co-op Travel shop in Bridge Street (cash only).