Alo! Allo! star Vicki Michelle

Vicki, as Fairy Fabulous, will be joined by fellow ‘Allo! ‘Allo! cast member John D Collins, who played stranded British airman Flight Lieutenant Gavin Fairfax in the hit BBC1 comedy, as Baron Hardup.

Emmerdale and Dr Who legend Frazer Hines will also be taking to the stage as Dandini.

Completing the Cinderella cast are Kitty Harris as Cinderella, who recently appeared in Little Mix – The Search (BBC) and has become well known for her videos on TikTok with over 500,000 followers; Jack Osmond as the dashing Prince Charming and Gregor Duncan as the loveable Buttons.

Back by popular demand, as the two very wicked, not to mention very ugly, stepsisters, are Lincolnshire’s Michael Courtney and Ian Norton, who are sure to bring on the boos!

This magical new staging of the ultimate rags to riches seasonal show will be at Grimsby Auditorim from Friday, December 10 to Thursday December 30.

With afternoon and evening performances, there is a time to suit all ages.