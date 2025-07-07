Park in Louth hosts play with modern take on stories from the Bible

One of Louth’s most popular parks turns into a stage this coming Sunday (July 12) when it hosts an outdoor performance of a modern mystery play.

Spout Yard Park, a charity-run community garden and venue next to the River Lud in the town centre, welcomes the local theatre company, A Certain Demographic, which aims to give opportunities to older actors.

The company will perform ‘Who’s My Brother?’, which is a contemporary take on medieval mystery plays that used to dramatise Bible stories for ordinary people.

Written and directed by Ian Sharp, the performance features sone fine stories from the Old Testament, brought to life by a cast of five actors in seven short and fast-moving playlets, written in 21st century language.

A scene from the modern mystery play, 'Who's My Brother?', as Noah and her family in their ark, discuss their plight with God.

Sharp says: “There is plenty of humour and action, but the themes of the stories are also relevant and thought-provoking.

"The play features some of the most famous double acts known to Man – Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, Noah and her ark, Esau and Jacob, Joseph and his very flashy coat, and Moses and Pharaoh – and all as you’ve never seen them before.”

A Certain Demographic has had success over the last few years with performances such as ‘Paradise Lost’ and ‘Conchies’, which both played to full houses at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Tickets for Sunday’s show in Louth are priced £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s and students. They are available from the Spout Yard Gallery this Wednesday, Friday and Saturday (11 am to 3 pm) or by emailing [email protected]

Seats may also be available on the door, and more information can be found on the Spout Yard Facebook page.