Players back with farcical comedy

The cast of I'll Get My Man, from left: Lucy Kelley, Suzie Stevens, Paul Dexter, and Verity Connor.

Set to be performed at the Guildhall Arts Centre, this farcical comedy sees TV heart-throb Peter ‘Venture Man’ Graham take refuge in his uncle’s country rectory to avoid the advances of the man-eating Pixie Potter - as well as countless other women who are pursuing him.

His uncle, the Reverend Arthur Humphrey, is on the lookout for a wife after his formidable sister Harriete fires their housekeeper, Mrs Carter, who harbours something of a longing for Peter herself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when the Reverend places an advertisement in the newspaper, he fails to include the crucial words ‘wife’, or ‘marriage’ and all hell breaks loose in their peaceful village.

Jackie Dowse as Harriete and Andy Masters as Rev. Arthur Humphrey.

Featuring both long-standing members and new faces, I’ll Get My Man promises farcical, cheeky comedy which will have audiences sniggering and chortling in their seats.

Directing this hilarious comedy are Lesley Sparrow and Dawn Cadwallader, who said: “We’re very excited to be bringing this very funny comedy to Grantham.

“Our very talented cast have been working very hard to bring the hilarious script to life, and we hope our audiences will enjoy the play as much as we’ve been enjoying working on it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ll Get My Man will be performed on Thursday May 9 and Friday May 10 at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday May 11.