Players to perform smash-hit quiche comedy

Lindsey Rural Players are to perform Five Lesbians Eating A Quiche.

The Lindsey Rural Players are performing the smash-hit comedy, Five Lesbians Eating A Quiche at The Broadbent Theatre, Wickenby.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcome to 1956, where the charming members of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein gather for their annual quiche breakfast.

But, according to the Players, as the eggs are served and secrets start to crack, an unexpected turn of events threatens to turn this celebration into something far more outrageous than polite society could ever imagine!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This delicious, sharp-witted comedy is said to be a satirical love letter to community, identity, and of course… quiche.

Five Lesbians Eating A Quiche is an hilarious, satirical comedy suitable for anyone aged 14+.

Director Storme Wilson-Eddowes said: “This show is more than just a comedy about quiche. It’s about community, resilience, and embracing who you truly are, even when the world tells you not to. Audiences can expect to collect their name badge when they arrive at the theatre, and immerse themselves into the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein’s annual quiche breakfast, joining the other sisters to laugh, blush, and maybe even get a little hungry.”

The Broadbent Theatre is home to The Lindsey Rural Players, who originated from the Holton Players. A group founded by Roy Broadbent and his wife Dee, (parents of the Oscar winning actor, Jim Broadbent) and a small community of artistically like-minded conscientious objectors who were working on the land at Holton-cum-Beckering during the Second World War. Now, LRP puts on five of their own shows and manages the staging of approximately six professional shows each year and is a registered charity.

The show is on November 7, 8, 14 and 15, starting at 7.30pm

Tickets available at https://broadbenttheatre.org/events/five-lesbians-eating-a-quiche/