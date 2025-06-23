Popular whodunnit comedy returns for summer tour, starting in Louth

An award-winning theatre company is launching its summer tour in Louth after reviving one of its seminal hits for a string of dates.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hambledon Productions, which is based in Lincolnshire, first produced the whodunnit comedy, ‘Stop!….You’re Killing Me’, back in 2007 when the company was formed by brother and sister team John and Rachael Hewer.

Since then, it has toured nationwide, including in London theatres, and now it is returning to its roots for the first time since 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play will be performed at 13 venues across Lincolnshire during July, beginning at the Riverhead Theatre in Louth on Wednesday, July 2 (7.30 pm).

The promotional poster for 'Stop.....You're Killing Me', a whodunnit comedy that is touring Lincolnshire, starting in Louth, next month.

It can also be seen at the Meridale Youth and Community Centre in Sutton-on-Sea on Monday, July 7 (7.30 pm), and then at the Corn Exchange in Alford on Friday, July 11 (7.30 pm).

Written by Grimsby born playwright John Hewer, 'Stop!….You're Killing Me' is a detective comedy, spoofing film noir/Humphrey Bogart classics as well as comedies such as ‘The Naked Gun’ and the ‘Pink Panther’ movies.

It is set in New York in 1938 when Sam Sloan, private detective, tackles his most dangerous, most compelling, most gag-packed case yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Summers, a local horse-racing bookie, has disappeared. His femme-fatale sister, Rowetta, wants to uncover the truth, and calls on our intrepid hero to solve the mystery.

From the makers of ‘Dracula! One Bloody Fang After Another’ and ‘Maybe Dick’, this clever compendium of witty puns and broad slapstick will leave you clueless!

Co-founder John Hewer has forged a career reviving classic comedy for Hambledon as well as producing new writing.

He says: “Theatre is for everyone or, at least, I like to feel that my work through Hambledon is. My writing reflects my tastes in comedy and performance – wholesome, slightly silly and done with panache and good storytelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This show is a recurring favourite, and it's wonderful that audiences want to come along and have a good, old-fashioned belly-laugh!"

As well as Louth, Sutton-on-Sea and Alford, the show is touring Sleaford Playhouse on Thursday, July 3, the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby on Friday, July 4, the Old Nick Theatre in Gainsborough on Saturday, July 5, Central Hall, Grimsby on Tuesday, July 8, the Embassy Theatre at Skegness on Thursday, July 10, Caistor Town Hall on Saturday, July 12, the Jazz Cafe at Lincoln on Thursday, July 17 and Leadenham Village Hall on Saturday, July 19, all at 7.30 pm.

It is also visiting the Phoenix Theatre at Bawtry on Tuesday, July 15 and the Lantern Theatre at Sheffield on Friday, July 18.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.hambledonproductions.com.