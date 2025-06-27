Power outdoor theatre will spotlight county lines and youth crime issues

Blending dynamic physical theatre, gripping storytelling, parkour, trials bike stunts, live rap, music and evocative visuals, CODE, by award-winning physical theatre company Justice in Motion, explores the complex realities faced by young people caught in cycles of exploitation and violence.

It reveals the human cost of exploitation reminding us anyone, regardless of background, can be a victim or perpetrator.

Set on an urban playground, this spectacular production thrusts audiences into the raw realities faced by young people exploited by organised drug crime gangs. With heart-pounding action and powerful storytelling inspired by true case studies, CODE peels back the layers of a hidden underworld, exposing the intricate and dangerous networks behind knife crime and County Lines operations.

Set to be performed on Saturday (July 5) at 10.30am and 2pm in Sleaford Market Place, this thought-provoking performance shines a light on the human stories behind the headlines, challenging perceptions and sparking vital conversations about resilience, choice, and collective hope.

It is partner-funded by Lincolnshire Public Health and supported by the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership and brought to Sleaford by North Kesteven District Council.

It will be the first time the venue has been used for an event of this kind and scale and the 45-minute production will also be performed exclusively for Sleaford’s St George’s Academy over two performances the day before on July 4.

On a purpose-built outdoor set, the story follows Nicky, a vulnerable teenager drawn into a world of coded messages, gifts, threats - and dangerous decisions. The show takes a hard-hitting approach to how young people are groomed into gangs, drug running, and knife crime-issues often misunderstood or unseen.

NKDC Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “There’s already a high level of anticipation for this powerful exploration of organised crimes which, despite every agency’s best endeavours and co-ordinated approach, is sadly a growing crisis, exploiting young people and impacting communities.

“Despite the district’s consistent low crime status and high levels of public safety actively promoted by the police and community safety partners, County Lines drugs running and knife crime are a reality here in Sleaford. It is essential that awareness and vigilance are raised to these threats, and how better to do that than through this thrilling and immersive experience that thrusts audiences into the raw realities of grooming, exploitation and

violence faced by our young people.

“We’re running two schools performances and I strongly encourage all other young people to come to the Market Place for what I know will be an awesome, outdoor experience. It’s a real privilege to present a show with such power and potential to positively change lives.”

CODE was created to raise awareness and provide communities with tools to respond. The show introduces audiences to the digital programme — a free, digital resource offering practical guidance on spotting signs of exploitation and accessing local support services.

1 . CODE(7)_Justice in Motion_photo credit Michael Lynch - smaller.jpg Physical theatre, parkour, music and rap will feature in the production. Photo: Isha Photography