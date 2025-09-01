'Quite a coup' -- British stage premiere of Hitchcock film comes to Horncastle theatre

In what is described as “quite a coup”, the British premiere of a play is to be staged at the Lion Theatre in Horncastle.

‘The Trouble With Harry’, a dark comedy of errors made famous by Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 film, is to be performed by the Horncastle Theatre Company from Wednesday, September 24 to Saturday, September 27 inclusive, and tickets are available now.

The production has been adapted by Amanda Eastwood from the book by Jack Trevor Story, with kind permission from the Story Literary Estate.

The adaptation has been a labour of love for the past few years for Amanda, who is extremely pleased to be bringing it to the stage.

A scene from the play, 'The Trouble With Harry', which is to be performed by the Horncastle Theatre Company later this month.

She said: “It is a coup, for a small amateur company such as ours, to be able to bring a story to the British stage for the very first time. I am very excited to be behind its production in Horncastle.

"The book has been a favourite of mine for many years, and some people may be familiar with the story, from the Hitchcock film based on the book.

"As I am extremely fond of this story, I have written my adaptation from the original book to retain and honour its charm and character, so there will be slight variations from the film.

“I must express my extremely grateful thanks to Michael Moorcock, the literary executor of Mr Story’s estate, who has given me express permission to transcribe the story into play form and produce it on the stage.”

A poster advertising the 1955 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Trouble With Harry'.

The story is based on the outskirts of a small town, where young Abie discovers the body of a middle-aged man in the woods.

Three people are convinced they are responsible for Harry’s death. Captain Wiles thinks he accidentally shot him while hunting rabbits, Miss Graveley thinks she may have done more damage than she intended when she hit him with her shoe, and Abie’s mother reveals that it might have been her too.

Artist Sam Marlow becomes a good-natured sleuth, helping the townspeople to bury, dig up and rebury the corpse in an effort to evade the authorities and finally discover the truth about Harry.

Author Jack Trevor Story was born in Hertford in 1917 and was published prolifically from the 1940s to the 1970s.

‘The Trouble With Harry’ is his best-selling work, but he is also known for the Albert Argyle trilogy and his Horace Spurgeon novels.

Story was respected by many in the media. He wrote a weekly column for ‘The Guardian’ newspaper in the 1970s and appeared on TV in the series, ‘Jack On The Box’, as well as writing several screenplays before his death in 1991.

The production will start at 7.30 pm on each of the five days, and there will also be a showing at 3 pm on the Saturday. Tickets can be booked by going to the theatre company’s website.

The Hitchcock film version of ‘The Trouble With Harry’ is well-known for the silver-screen debut of actress Shirley MacLaine, who went on to win numerous awards, including an Oscar.