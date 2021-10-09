Ready to tread the boards - and solve a mystery!

After a pause of nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, St Peter’s Hill Players are proud to bring their autumn production - Death by Design by Rob Urbaniti - to the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham next week.

This comedic murder mystery sees playwright Edward Bennett and his wife Sorrel, an actress, flee London and head to their country home in Cookham following a disastrous opening night.

Throughout the night, various guests arrive unexpectedly, much to the chagrin of Bridget, the Bennett’s feisty housekeeper with a macabre interest in homicide, and their playboy chauffeur Jack.

Before long, the Bennetts and their staff are joined by a Conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a mysterious near-sighted ingenue, and a zany modern dancer and artiste – and each has a long-held secret.

When one of the guests is murdered, it is up to Bridget to unravel the clues and solve the murder, and it becomes clear that nothing is quite as it seems.

With a host of both new and veteran faces among the cast, Death by Design promises to intrigue and baffle audiences, with plenty of laughs along the way.

Director Rosemary Gibson said: “We’re delighted to be back together again and putting on a performance. We’re very lucky to have such a talented cast and can’t wait to get back on stage to bring some entertainment to the people of Grantham after what seems like an eternity in lockdown.”

Death by Design will be performed at the Guildhall on Thursday 14th and Friday 15th October at 7.30pm, and Saturday 16th at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available via the Guildhall’s website at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/ or by calling 01476 406158

1. Jack the chauffeur (Andy Antony) and Bridget the maid (Victoria Alves).

2. Ladies man Jack (centre) with from left: Alice (Rachel Armitage), Victoria Van Roth (Briony Sparrow), Sorrel Bennett (Jacqueline Dowse) and Bridget.

3. Actress Sorrel Bennett and playwright Edward Bennett (Gary Cadwallader).

4. From left: Fiery socialist Eric (Nate McAlpine) clashes with Parliamentarian Walter Pearce (Tony Hine).