Review: A beauty of a panto at Grimsby

Review by Dianne Tuckett

Nurse Loosie Laxative (Ian Norton) and Magic Muddles (Martin Daniels) bring the big laughs

If you are looking for festive family entertainment, then look no further than Grimsby Auditorium.

It is laughter all the way with this year’s seasonal offering - Sleeping Beauty and The Whinging Wicked Witch.

From the moment the curtain opens you know you are in for a treat as the stage comes alive with music and dancing.

Ken Morley is King Reginald Photo by Jon Corken

That upbeat energy continues throughout the show as wave after wave of traditional panto fun continues.

A lot of that fun – together with a good deal of magic – comes from seasoned panto-performer Martin Daniels, son of the late, great magician Paul Daniels, as Ma gic Muddles.

Alongside another top panto performer Ian Norton, as Nurse Loosie Laxative – who dons the expected, outrageous and colourful costumes of a true dame – there is a laugh a minute, with both children and adults catered for.

Although playing the ‘Whinging Witch’, Queen Malcontent, Rosanne Priest brings a lot of joy with her fantastic singing voice.

Kitty Harris makes the perfect princess Photo by Jon Corken

Add to this a dashing prince, Ash Stevenson, with another fantastic voice, a perfect panto princess in Kitty Harris, and Coronation Street legend Ken Morley as King Reginald, you have everything you need for a fabulous family show.

Sleeping Beauty and The Whinging Wicked Witch runs until December 30.