Review: Alice In Wonderland

Scarlett Long (Alice) and Colette Buchanan-Gray (Dormouse) in Sleaford Little theatre's Alice In Wonderland. Photo: Rich Dutton

By Andy Hubbert

Curiouser, and curiouser, the biggest puzzle was how Sleaford Little Theatre would propose to portray this legendary Victorian story of nonsense wrapped up in a young girl’s dream.

No sooner had you set foot across the threshold of The Playhouse than you had stepped into Wonderland as the team, assisted by Lincoln College Art Students, had superbly painted and decorated the foyer and corridors to generate an immersive experience, complete with stacked teacups, teapots and playing cards aplenty.

This was reinforced as you were greeted by some of the animal characters as you took your seats.

Mad Hatter, March Hare and Dormouse meet Alice. Photo: Rich Dutton

Kei Bailey’s script honoured the original story while adapting to limitations of the venue.

Right from the off, Paige Ruddlesdin captured your attention as the confidently ‘purrrfect’ Cheshire Cat, while Scarlett Long, one of two teenage actresses sharing the title role of Alice, must be commended for her utterly unshakeable command of her lines throughout.

March Hare, Mad Hatter and Dormouse are always memorable characters and were all delivered to loveable perfection by Kei Bailey, Andy Canadine and Colette Buchanan-Gray, combining complex wordplay with a crazy set of contact lenses and a tin of treacle. Jo Warrick was a comically homicidal Queen of Hearts and the sheer high standard of the entire cast pays tribute to the skill pf director Oliver Guilliatt.

The show continues until Saturday, December 7.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​