REVIEW: Hospital and Hospitality delivers powerhouse performances

​REVIEW: Horncastle Theatre Company’s latest offering shows that its talented members can offer comedy, tragedy, and heart-warming moments all in the space of just one impressive production.

The cast of Hospital and Hospitality.

​Autumn production Hospital and Hospitality is a collection of five one-act plays, with three of which – Waiting, Keeping Mum, and Plaster – set in a hospital ward.

Plaster sees Helen (Adele Simpson) talking to her husband Eric (David Allerton), who is encased in plaster after his stationary car was rear-ended by a lorry, wondering how exactly he and his secretary happened to be up a green lane at the time...as you can imagine, the audience will know exactly how they came to be there, and why Eric had no trousers on, but does Helen…?

Keeping Mum shows Pauline (Cheryl Vallely) visiting her "mum" (Kath Thomas) in hospital, and reminiscing about their lives together, while Waiting is a poignant scene with an older gentleman (Tommy Packham) sitting telling the story of his life.

Helen (Adele Simpson) and Eric (David Allerton) in plastered.

A special shout-out must go to Cheryl and Tommy, as it takes courage and serious acting chops to be able to carry off a wordy and emotional monologue and they both absolutely nail their roles, moving this reviewer to tears.

Immobiles sees Nikki’s (Christina Holmes) husband Chris (Alex Alder) go to Heathrow Airport to pick up her German friend Dietrich (Gwyn Williams, who gets the tricky German accent spot on) while also negotiating trying to meet her mother (Nicola Higgins). The only problem is, Dietrich has actually landed at Gatwick, and the many phone calls to landlines and voicemail messages ensue trying to bring everyone together, which brings some humorous nostalgia as everyone remembers the days before mobile phones.

Doubles has two couples Melanie and Miles (Cheryl and David) and Lynn and Lawrence (Adele and Jon Cooke) in adjoining hotel rooms, and confusion and chaos ensues as each couple hears the other through the thin walls.

This play is hands-down the funniest of the lot as not only is it relatable and a perfect showcase of the overly-polite, awkward British spirit but has a truly hilarious moment where Lynn and Lawrence try (very loudly) to get rid of a mosquito in their room.

The cast of Immobiles, from left: Nikki's mother (Nicola Higgins), Nikki (Christina Holmes) Chris (Alex Alder) and Dietrich (Gwyn Williams).

It’s a rare play that has you crying with laughter and genuine sadness within the same act, and once again, Horncastle Theatre Company delivers powerhouse performances from all the cast, with genuine laughs and heart. Bravo all!