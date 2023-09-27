REVIEW: Open All Hours at Louth Riverhead Theatre
It is hard to believe, but this year marks the 50th anniversary of the BBC comedy Open All Hours first broadcast on our TVs.
So what better time than to revive it in a stage show written by Roy Clarke and skilfully adapted – and directed – by Laura Martin.
Advertisement
Advertisement
For anyone who is unfamiliar with the show, it is set in an old-fashioned, small corner shop in Yorkshire, run by Arkwright, a miserly shopkeeper with a stutter.
Living and working with him is his nephew Granville, who dreams of life beyond the shop and of finding love.
In the Playgoers’ production, to me, it is Granville, played by the talented Russell Alder, who steals the show.
However, he is closely followed by Ray Baker as Arkwright, who has had an incredible number of lines to learn and manages to capture the essence of the character fans of the show know and love so well.
He is also very good at dog impressions!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Julia Burnett has just the right amount of sass as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel.
All three lead the cast impeccably, but the show wouldn’t be anything without the supporting characters, including a marvellous Mavis (Amanda Hodges), who help create the comedic opportunities.
The show runs at Louth Riverhead Theatre from Monday, October 2, to Saturday, October 7, with performances at 7.30pm each evening.
Visit Louth Riverhead Theatre or call 01507 600350 for tickets