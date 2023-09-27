Register
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

REVIEW: Open All Hours at Louth Riverhead Theatre

To take on one of Britain’s best-loved comedies is risky, but Louth Playgoers have once again come up trumps.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST
The cast of Open All Hours at Louth Riverhead Theatre. Image: Dianne TuckettThe cast of Open All Hours at Louth Riverhead Theatre. Image: Dianne Tuckett
The cast of Open All Hours at Louth Riverhead Theatre. Image: Dianne Tuckett

​It is hard to believe, but this year marks the 50th anniversary of the BBC comedy Open All Hours first broadcast on our TVs.

So what better time than to revive it in a stage show written by Roy Clarke and skilfully adapted – and directed – by Laura Martin.

For anyone who is unfamiliar with the show, it is set in an old-fashioned, small corner shop in Yorkshire, run by Arkwright, a miserly shopkeeper with a stutter.

Most Popular

Living and working with him is his nephew Granville, who dreams of life beyond the shop and of finding love.

In the Playgoers’ production, to me, it is Granville, played by the talented Russell Alder, who steals the show.

However, he is closely followed by Ray Baker as Arkwright, who has had an incredible number of lines to learn and manages to capture the essence of the character fans of the show know and love so well.

He is also very good at dog impressions!

Julia Burnett has just the right amount of sass as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel.

All three lead the cast impeccably, but the show wouldn’t be anything without the supporting characters, including a marvellous Mavis (Amanda Hodges), who help create the comedic opportunities.

The show runs at Louth Riverhead Theatre from Monday, October 2, to Saturday, October 7, with performances at 7.30pm each evening.

Visit Louth Riverhead Theatre or call 01507 600350 for tickets