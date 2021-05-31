Review: Strictly Cabaret X at Lincoln theatre

Socially distanced at Lincol New Theatre Royal EMN-210531-132159001

Yes, live theatre came back to Lincoln Theatre Royal on May 21 with a bang, as song and dance show Strictly Cabaret X took to the stage.

For theatre lovers, it was a real treat to be able to sit back and enjoy this top quality evening of entertainment.

And the choice of show to celebrate the reopening of the theatre couldn’t have been better – glitz, glamour and fantastic performances from top-class entertainers.

Liverpudlian X Factor singer Ray Quinn acted as show host, interspersing his songs with witty banter.

But it was obvious this was an emotional time for him and all the performers after their enforced absence from their profession due to the covid pandemic.

Fellow singers Zoe Hanna May and Lucy Kane, who both appeared on ITV’s The Voice – and secured places on Tom Jones’s team – gave stunning performances, performing songs that showed off their full range.

Six dancers – headed up by former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff, who also choreographed the show– enhanced the cabaret feel to the evening.

Congratulations to the team at Lincoln Theatre Royal for making this happen.

For anyone who is anxious about returning to theatres –have no fear.

With timed admittance, allocated entrances, spaced seating and preordered drinks brought to your seat, staff are doing all they can to remain covid-secure and keep audiences safe.

The next performance of Strictly Cabaret X takes place on Friday, June 11, with further show dates June 18 and 19.

The show lasts just under 90 minutes and there is no interval.