Review: The Curious Savage

Horncastle Theatre Company present The Curious Savage.

Madness is an abstract concept, and it's being highlighted with gusto by Horncastle's thespians, who bring a tour-de-force to the stage once again.

The Curious Savage, Horncastle Theatre Company's latest offering explores that very concept, as we meet Ethel Savage (Sheena Liversidge), whose husband recently died and left her ten million dollars in bonds, and her three step-children - senator Titus (Mark Emmerson), socialite Lily Belle (Marie Holmes) and judge Samuel (Dave Eldridge) have checked her into what we would call these days a mental health facility.

There she meets fellow inpatients; away-with-the-fairies Fairy May (Sophie Campbell), pianist Jeff (Tadgh Davey) who is clearly suffering from PTSD and believes he was horribly scarred in the war, Florence (Alice Davey) who believes a doll is her deceased son, Hannibal (Jon Cooke) a statistician who believes himself to be a talented violinist, and Mrs. Paddy (Jo Stone), who was told to shut up by her husband and now doesn't speak at all, except to shout out lists of things she hates.

As the battle of wits between Mrs Savage and her three odious step-children continues as they try to find out where their millions have been hidden, it leads to the question 'is someone mad based on how they treat others, or how they appear?'

All of the cast give absolutely spot-on performances, tackling difficult mental health conditions that we would recognise today autism and PTSD related to child loss and the horrors of war, and in her directorial debut, Anna Maria Vesey has done a marvellous job getting the best out of all of the actors who do immerse themselves into their roles.

Hats off as always to the design team who have created an amazing set, which I can't describe too much here without giving away spoilers, but rest assured it needs to be seen to be believed!

In all, yet another brilliant show by Horncastle's incredibly talented thespians.

The Curious Savage opens tonight (Wednesday November 13) and runs until Saturday November 16. For tickets, visit https://www.horncastletheatre.co.uk/