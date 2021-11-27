Rock out with Grimsby’s Kevin at Auditorium

Rock Of Ages Musical comes to gri=msby Auditorium ©The Other Richard EMN-210911-170049001

Former Strictly star and Grimsby boy, Kevin Clifton, will head the cast returning to the role of Stacee Jaxx.

In seven years on Strictly Come Dancing, Kevin reached the final a record five times, winning four glitter balls including the main show Glitterball trophy in 2018 with Stacey Dooley before leaving in 2019.

Since then, he has gone on to appear in many theatre productions including, ‘The Wedding Singer’ and ‘Singin’ in the Rain’.

Kevin thrilled audiences as Stacee Jaxx on the 2018/2019 ‘Rock of Ages’ UK tour and he is back to reprise the role.

The show’s producers said: “We are delighted Kevin will be back as Stacee Jaxx. He has wowed us and audiences with his superb singing voice and we can’t wait for him to be part of our exciting show once again.”

Rock of Ages is a musical comedy lavished with more than 25 classic rock anthems, played by a live band.

Leave it all behind and lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair, and yes, they can come true.

The Grimsby show runs from Tuesday, November 30 to Saturday December 4.