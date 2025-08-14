Secrets and suspense at The Playhouse

Sleaford Little ||Theatre presents Pack of Lies.

Sleaford Little Theatre return to The Playhouse in September with their second production of 2025.

Following May’s Sand Castles in their 75th Anniversary Year, the society will be continuing their diamond celebrations with the cold war thriller Pack of Lies.

It is the second time the society have visited Hugh Whitemore’s gripping tale, although it will be the first time they have brought it to The Playhouse stage, having originally performed it in 1998, two years before the theatre’s reopening.

The play’s director, Alan Robey, originally looked to get the play off the ground in 2017, but after various setbacks, it is only now that his efforts have come to fruition. Says Alan: “It is a fascinating true story based on the recollections of Gaye Search whose family were at the centre of the Kroger spy saga. It shows how the stresses of having to lie to your best friends can affect your attitudes and outlook and the effect it can have on your family life.”

The suspenseful drama will run from September 3 to 6 and is expected to offer audiences a compelling story of betrayal, trust, and the price of secrets.

Based on true events, Pack of Lies unfolds in a quiet London suburb in the early 1960s, where a family leads a seemingly ordinary life. Their world is upended when MI5 agents arrive, asking to use their home as a surveillance post to spy on their close friends and neighbours next door. As the truth unravels, a moral dilemma unfolds, blurring the lines between loyalty and deception.

Tickets for Pack of Lies at Sleaford Playhouse are on sale now. For more information and to reserve your seats, visit: sleafordplayhouse.co.uk/tickets/2025/pack-lies or drop in to the box office at Dee’s Gifts on the Riverside.