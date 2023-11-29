See Dick Whittington in panto at Sleaford
The annual pantomime is back, as Sleaford Little Theatre group is excited to bring Dick Whittington to the stage at The Sleaford Playhouse.
Jack, a simple country lad, seeks his fortune in London, where he's heard the streets are paved with gold.
He sets off for the city with his trusty cat, Tommy, in search of bright lights (and bushy tails!), but London has a royal rat infestation, and Mayor Fitzwarren needs help.Suitable for all ages, the show is directed by Helen Hill and scripted by Alan P. Frayn and will run from Thursday November 30 until Saturday December 9 inclusive. Shows start at 7.30pm, plus 2.30pm Saturday matinees on December 2 and 9.
Tickets are priced from £9 and are available from: https://sleafordplayhouse.co.uk/tickets/2023/dick-whittington or call 0333 666 3366 or in person from Dee’s Gifts in Riverside Precinct.