See Dick Whittington in panto at Sleaford

He sets off for the city with his trusty cat, Tommy, in search of bright lights (and bushy tails!), but London has a royal rat infestation, and Mayor Fitzwarren needs help.Suitable for all ages, the show is directed by Helen Hill and scripted by Alan P. Frayn and will run from Thursday November 30 until Saturday December 9 inclusive. Shows start at 7.30pm, plus 2.30pm Saturday matinees on December 2 and 9.