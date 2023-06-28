​Shut the gate! Kaleb's going on tour

Chipping Norton’s finest celebrity farmer and Sunday Times bestselling author, who shot to fame starring in Prime Video series, Clarkson’s Farm, has decided to conquer his fear of the unknown and embark on his first theatre tour.

Kaleb Cooper captured the hearts of viewers with his often-frustrating quest to teach Jeremy Clarkson a thing or two about farming, as well as his extremely amusing comments on life, the universe and everything.

Kaleb is now learning something new himself and stepping outside of his beloved Chippy to treat audiences to a rip-roaring riot of a show.

Fans can expect Kaleb’s strong views on many things – including sheep (‘stupid’), Jeremy Clarkson (‘idiot’), goats (‘they’re a proper goodclear-up animal – they eat everything – no wonder they taste horrible’), New York (‘if it’s like London where there are no tractors, that’s no good’), famous people, why farming is the best job in the world and, crucially, sartorial matters such as hairstyles – especially his own.

First and foremost a farmer, Kaleb will also be highlighting some of the many challenges British farmers face today and perhaps share how we can all help to make a difference and support them.

‘The World According to Kaleb – Kaleb Goes on Tour’ will be at Grimsby Auditorium on March 4.

Tickets start at £29.50, with group discount of £2 off per price band for ten or more.

There is also special Young Farmer Members Group discounts available.

Book tickets at grimsbyauditorium.org.uk