Sleaford Little Theatre’s The Snow Queen pantomime tickets are on sale

Sleaford Little Theatre Amateur Dramatic Society in rehearsal for their pantomime The Snow Queen

The amateur dramatics society is performing The Snow Queen, at The Playhouse, from Wednesday, December 1 to Sunday, December 5 and from Wednesday, December 8 to Saturday, December 11.

A spokesperson for Sleaford Little Theatre said: “This year we are moving away from tradition and rather than the hero saving the ‘damsel in distress’, our hero in this story is a strong female character.”

About The Snow Queen, directed by Joanne Moules and written by Kei Bailey: Fragments of an Evil Enchanted Mirror are scattered across the globe to prevent them from being found. The Enchanted Mirror is contaminated and shows a distorted, ugly view of the world. The ground dust from these fragments, when blown into the eyes of a kind-hearted person, freezes their heart and creates an endless winter.

A wicked Queen (Cryogenica) gets hold of one of these fragments and searches out the kindest person in the land (Kay Merryweather), freezes his heart and kidnaps him. His sister (Gerda) embarks on a rescue mission, supported by the usual colourful panto characters, facing challenges, a feisty crow and henchman all while singing and dancing her way to freedom!